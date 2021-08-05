Stasia Johnson

Totoro & Friends

Totoro & Friends illustration shadow play my neighbor totoro studio ghibli
One of my favorite movies is My Neighbor Totoro. I wanted to create an art print that reflected the whimsical nature of the film in a simple shadow play style.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Graphic designer & color enthusiast
