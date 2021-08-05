Angga Verian Permana

KKN-PPM UGM Batur 2020

Angga Verian Permana
Angga Verian Permana
  • Save
KKN-PPM UGM Batur 2020 graphic design minimal flat typography vector branding logo design
Download color palette

A logo for social service project conducted by Universitas Gadjah Mada to empower village society of Karangtengah and Kepakisan, Batur, Banjarnegara. Focused on four core fields, such as Health, Science and Technology, Social, and Agriculture.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Angga Verian Permana
Angga Verian Permana

More by Angga Verian Permana

View profile
    • Like