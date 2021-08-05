Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
pretentious chemex illustration

as I was designing this I realized that the correlation between coffee shops who make references to "java" in their name (java joe's, java house.. don't @ me) and the likelihood of getting a cup of burnt bean water is very strong ;) thank goodness the ol' chem (even if he is a lil pretentious) is around for home brews!

I know "java" comes from the island which was one of the first to begin major coffee production (which is dope), but in our modern context it's become just a trendy pun for businesses that don't seem to care about quality. that's my hot take, feel free to take it or leave it!

Rebound of
Wilderbloom "Adventure Is In Here" Shirt
By Christian Van Bebber
