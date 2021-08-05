pretentious chemex illustration

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
as I was designing this I realized that the correlation between coffee shops who make references to "java" in their name (java joe's, java house.. don't @ me) and the likelihood of getting a cup of burnt bean water is very strong ;) thank goodness the ol' chem (even if he is a lil pretentious) is around for home brews!
I know "java" comes from the island which was one of the first to begin major coffee production (which is dope), but in our modern context it's become just a trendy pun for businesses that don't seem to care about quality. that's my hot take, feel free to take it or leave it!