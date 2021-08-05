Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Set of slot symbols for the game "Aladdin"

These are symbols of the Aladdin slot. They are presented in three horizontal rows. The top three are symbols of the highest category, they are all in a gold frame and each has its own basic element: Wild - blue gin on a lilac background, Bonus - a magic gold lamp on a red lilac background, Scatter - a purple palace on an orange background.

All inscriptions are in large gold letters. The second row of four symbols belongs to the middle category. The symbols are also presented in gold square frames, but in a simpler way. Each has its own background. In the foreground we see the main characters of "Aladdin": a brown decorated horse, Aladdin himself, Princess Jasmine and the villain. Except for Aladdin, all the heroes are dressed in bright clothes with gold accessories.

The bottom row are low-level categories. They are already presented without frames, but they are very beautiful and no less interesting. This is a green bag of jewels, a large red diamond, a steel knife with a wooden handle, a magic flying carpet.

You can find this project at our website https://artforgame.com/shop/

    • Like