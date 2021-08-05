Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
DailyUI_001

DailyUI_001 branding design
Hey Dribblers!
I have newly joined UI Daily challenge and my 1st challenge is "Signup page"
I thought of creating a signup page for an online course website using Figma.
Hope you all would like it!
Do share your feedbacks in the comment section.Your every feedback would motivate me to design more
Thank You In Advance

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
