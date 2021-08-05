Nadia Yañez

Fun With Faces 04

Nadia Yañez
Nadia Yañez
  • Save
Fun With Faces 04 pattern gradient character texture procreate illustration
Download color palette

DAY04 of #funwithfaces challenge by @charlyclements
Pattern + Wavy Hair + Funky Earrings
I just created an instagram account, follow me :)
https://www.instagram.com/nadiayanez.illo

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Nadia Yañez
Nadia Yañez

More by Nadia Yañez

View profile
    • Like