Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amy Fan

DailyUi 047 - Activity Feed

Amy Fan
Amy Fan
  • Save
DailyUi 047 - Activity Feed ui illustration graphic design
Download color palette

The left cat is the first lovely illustration by me. Glad to share with u.
As a illustrator!!!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Amy Fan
Amy Fan

More by Amy Fan

View profile
    • Like