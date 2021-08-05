Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dina Noviana

College Recommendations App

Dina Noviana
Dina Noviana
  • Save
College Recommendations App app ux ui design branding
Download color palette

Hi everyone!

This shot is part of my team project, recently.
Unitics is web app for high school students who want to enter higher education and still confused in choosing major and university.

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press love.
Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Dina Noviana
Dina Noviana

More by Dina Noviana

View profile
    • Like