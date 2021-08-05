Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Music App UI Part 2

Music App UI Part 2 designing interface music app graphic design figma ux ui design
Since i'm a free user, not allowed to upload multiple pictures in a single upload, had to make those parts. Other Parts are on their way.
Created in Figma.
Feel Free to provide any feedbacks.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
