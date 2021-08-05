Kushal karmaker

Design a Standard calculator

Design a Standard calculator
Hi.
This is my Daily UI Challenges part 04,#DailyUI
It's all about Design a calculator .I have Design a Standard calculator which for android(360*640) device.
Don't forget to give feedback, your feedback always keeps me on fire to practice and create more stuff.
Design-Figma.
Have any question ?
Feel free to ask at:kushalkarmaker@gmail.com
You can follow me
Instagram|Facebook

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
