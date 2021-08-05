Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fantasy Sports Score Update Micro-Animation Sequence

Fantasy Sports Score Update Micro-Animation Sequence
My first shot at trying ProtoPie to create an animation. Maybe a little overdone, but this was really for me to learn the tool. Thought it ended up pretty cool though, so I figured I'd share 🤷‍♂️

