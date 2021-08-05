Branko Yurac

Zeti - 3D

Branko Yurac
Branko Yurac
  • Save
Zeti - 3D axolotl fish sea lightblue rose character design blender character graphic design 3d
Download color palette

Reuploading this work for credit purposes. This is actually a rebound from @stufacastanas work. A lovely character based on an axolotl, or "ajolote".

Made in Blender and rendered in Cycles.

Hellodribbble still 2x
Rebound of
HelloDribbble
By Estefania Castaño
Branko Yurac
Branko Yurac

More by Branko Yurac

View profile
    • Like