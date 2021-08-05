Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Softwave - Audio Interface

Softwave - Audio Interface clean flat skeuomorphic neomorphic audio minimal design ui illustration web design
This direction is inspired by rack mounted hardware and professional audio equipment.

Wanted to try and capture the feel of real hardware without being fully skeuomorphic, sort of a hybrid flat style that could feel modern yet tactile on the web.

Product Designer & Creative Developer.
