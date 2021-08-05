Ryan Bosse

Herb Lester - Agatha Christie's England

Had the absolute privelage of working with Herb Lester on a guide and map to Agatha Christie’s England.
It was such a blast designing and illustrating this beast. Complete with two postcards and an illustrated map, I’m quite pleased to finally hold them in my hand. Grab em’ now up www.herblester.com

