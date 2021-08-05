Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Peter Voth

For freedom Christ has set us free

Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Hire Me
  • Save
For freedom Christ has set us free logo design bible design bible branding design etching engraving illustration vector logo badge peter voth design
Download color palette

Galatians Bible Study Art for Core Christianity. Done with Metaleap Creative. Art direction by Eric Capossela. More to come in this Series!

Efa6784ac8326845f1ba2be56cf36efe
Rebound of
The core truths of the christian faith
By Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Peter Voth
Aiming for the Good, the True & the Beautiful.
Hire Me

More by Peter Voth

View profile
    • Like