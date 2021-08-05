payUs Brand Identity | P Letter Logo

To see the full Brand Identity Project,Click here-https://www.behance.net/gallery/124677415/PayUs-Brand-Identity-Design-Logo-and-Brand-Identity

"payUs" is created with a view to helping people for payment purposes all over the world.By using payUs,you can easily send and receive money to anywhere you want.Our goal is to make sending and receiving money easier than ever.

Feel free to share your feedback !

Contact for projects - mdiftian55@gmail.com

Follow me on --Behance

Follow me on --Pinterest

Follow me on --Instagram