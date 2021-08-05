Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sucuri.

Sucuri. explorer wildlife errratum amazonia river jungle anaconda snake vector drawing art direction illustration
I participated to the latest edition of @journal_errratum next to a bunch a great illustrators! The theme was "WildLife Explorer" for this 25th issue. I had so much fun exploring the theme, embarking on a boat in a river transformed into a giant Anaconda 🐍

Multidisciplinary Art Director & Illustrator from Paris.

