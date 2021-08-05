Sakib Reza

Vandegrift logo design

Sakib Reza
Sakib Reza
  • Save
Vandegrift logo design fiverr upwork freelance graphic designer graphic designer brand identity logo design creative modern typography ui minimal logo vector illustration logo design branding graphic design
Download color palette

If you need any custom logo design then you can order me on Dribble or Upwork link: https://www.upwork.com/o/profiles/users/~01949ee358cec456ff/

Sakib Reza
Sakib Reza

More by Sakib Reza

View profile
    • Like