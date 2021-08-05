Wild West slot - bonus game design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Wild West slot bonus game. On a brown wood screen, a bonus game is presented.
⠀
Above in the middle on a brown wooden background in gold letters the inscription - Bonus Game. In the upper corners there is a cow skull with horns and a rope, as well as a hat with metal horseshoes and an ax. Below is a control panel on the same wooden background with buttons and cells for balance, message, bets and winnings.
⠀
Also featured is a large gold SPIN button. The game involves winning by matching several elements on the screen when you click on them, which will allow you to either win or lose.
⠀
You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects
⠀
#Bonus #Bonusround #Bonusgame #WildWestslot #Wildwestthemed #slot #slotmachine #gambling #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines