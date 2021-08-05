slotopaint.com

Wild West slot - bonus game design

Wild West slot bonus game. On a brown wood screen, a bonus game is presented.

Above in the middle on a brown wooden background in gold letters the inscription - Bonus Game. In the upper corners there is a cow skull with horns and a rope, as well as a hat with metal horseshoes and an ax. Below is a control panel on the same wooden background with buttons and cells for balance, message, bets and winnings.

Also featured is a large gold SPIN button. The game involves winning by matching several elements on the screen when you click on them, which will allow you to either win or lose.

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

