Artistic Gymnastics

Artistic Gymnastics emblem vintage label rebound gymnastics olympics badge logo branding illustrator retro colorful vector illustration
Gymnastics is and will always be my favourite Olympic sport!

Rebound of
Design a badge inspired by a Summer Olympic sport.
By Dribbble
Designer & illustrator living and creating in Sthlm, Sweden
