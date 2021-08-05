Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Waffle App Screens
Working closely with the Waffle team, we built and designed an app that provides the perfect setting for families and close friends to connect. Warm, colorful, easy to use and personalize, every element was created to elevate group experiences and make users feel at ease.

