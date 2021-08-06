Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maya Nguyen
Fireart Studio

Well same old Bobby, same old beat

Maya Nguyen
Fireart Studio
Maya Nguyen for Fireart Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Well same old Bobby, same old beat cityscape police city pink fireart studio king krule character 2d illustration texture procreate illustration fireart 2d
Download color palette

This is the illustration I did for our project "Songs that we love" between illustrators at Fireart Studio. 👮‍♂️🏙
Check out the full project!

Follow us on Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
You're always welcome to visit our amazing Blog

Fireart Studio
Fireart Studio
Hire Us

More by Fireart Studio

View profile
    • Like