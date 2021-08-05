Mallory Stoltz

The Harp MKE - "Party on the Patio" Design 2021

Mallory Stoltz
Mallory Stoltz
  • Save
The Harp MKE - "Party on the Patio" Design 2021 apparel tshirt harp patio milwaukee bar logo typography layout vector branding design graphic design
Download color palette

Design created to be used on apparel for a local establishment -
Inspired by the founder of the bar, Jo Dolan. She received a beautification award for the work she did with the orignal patio, so I thought it would be cool to honor that with a vintage design to celebrate the decade the bar was established as well as the nod to the patio which is still a huge draw today

Mallory Stoltz
Mallory Stoltz

More by Mallory Stoltz

View profile
    • Like