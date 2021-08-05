Slotopaint

Loading Screen for the "Sigma Gold" slot machine

Loading Screen for the "Sigma Gold" slot machine
Loading screen for Sigma Gold slot. Screen with a striking maroon background in a classic style with an ornament.

In the foreground is the name of the slot itself in large large gold letters. It is complemented by a golden head of a Lion with an open mouth, a big red seven on the left and a joker in a white mask with a red cap on the right, holding cards.

On the sides of the head are two large faceted blue diamonds.

You can purchase this product at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/sigma-gold/

