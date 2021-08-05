Riley Cran

Lettermatic: 60,000+ Glyphs

The catalog of Lettermatic fonts contains over 60,000 glyphs. How many is that, exactly? For perspective, this animation does not include any duplicates.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Typeface Designer

