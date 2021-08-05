Nike Air Max Pre-Day - "Fly Your Flag" Competition | Shelflife

In celebration of the launch of the Nike Air Max Pre Day Be True, and pride month Shelflife put together a competition, the question they asked was, : what does a flag representing equality mean, and look like to you?

You could design your own flag using as many colours, images, symbols or fonts as you like, accompanied by a few words explaining why this flag represents inclusivity and equality to you.

Equality & Inclusivity.

An illustration I did for a competition Shelflife South Africa held, in honour of releasing the new Nike "Be True" Sneaker.

This flag represents all of us. We all matter, we're all equal, no matter our beliefs, the shape of our bodies, our weight, our sexual orientation, we're all equal.

In this illustration i want to show that no matter what we look like, we can all still stand together and fly our flag, whichever flag that is. Each character in this illustration is different but are able to live ine the same space, regardless of the shape of their bodies or their colour.

Inclusivity to me means feeling like I belong, that im part of something greater than myself. I asked my partner what she thinks equality and Inclusivity means and she told me honesty and acceptance.

We have to accept ourselves first and foremost and learn to accept one another as we are.

I've always been insecure about the way I look until I realised my imperfections make me me.

So , If you have a big head, coarse hair, small feet, a round belly or a sharp nose, don't worry you're still matter.

We all do.

Equality. 🏳️‍🌈

