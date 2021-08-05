Athena Logo Design - Women's Angel Investors Network - Concept

An amazing initiative for the independent businesswoman, this is a concept logo for Athena - an Angel Investor network for women entrepreneurs.

Athena is the Greek goddess of warfare and tactical planning. Being a businesswoman in the modern day is nothing short of an enormous warfare of planning and execution, hence the brand name Athena suits it well. The wings of the logo represent freedom, as also the Angel investing aspect of the brand. Athena wishes to support the wonderful progress that women are currently making in businesses, and provide them with more and more opportunities.

