Sushanth

tic-toc

Sushanth
Sushanth
  • Save
tic-toc graphic design vector photoshop ui adobexd design adobe trend neumorphic neumorphism
Download color palette

A complete project with Neumorphic design. This design made me really happy. Its a small step in design world but giant step in my growth. The idea is always to be better than yesterday. Like the work in case it made you smile.
.
Feedbacks and comments appreciated.
.
Carpe Diam

Sushanth
Sushanth

More by Sushanth

View profile
    • Like