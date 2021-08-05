Bakifection - website for a bakery chain

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Awesome Peeps👋🏻👩🏻
A website exploration for a bakery chain providing free classes to master the essential baking skills.
Please leave your valuable feedback. I will be posting frequently as I have taken up the #speedyuichallenge🚀 and targeting to post 40 shots over the next 20 weeks. Visit this link to know more about the challenge : https://www.linkedin.com/events/speedyuiweeklydesignchallenge6810937656017502209/
Thanks for watching! ❤️
Available for new projects / Full time / Part time
Email : ishikamitra.design@gmail.com
Date : 5.08.2021