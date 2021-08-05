Routinero Dashboard Redesign

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Routinero is a todo list app where you can list your repetitive tasks, set a time interval, and get a reminder at the right time.
My role was to take care of the branding. App redesign, logo, website, social media, etc.
After discussing about the needs of the owner and presenting a few brainstorms, we decided to go with this redesign.
Todo lists need to be fast! Some users just don't like clicking many buttons when they're in a rush. With Routinero, we decided to add instant dropdowns.
This was a huge thing!
The time and the user experience improved significantly.
The app is still on it's beta phase. You can try it out from your app stores.
Mockup by mockupbro.com