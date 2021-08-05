Routinero Dashboard Redesign

Routinero is a todo list app where you can list your repetitive tasks, set a time interval, and get a reminder at the right time.

My role was to take care of the branding. App redesign, logo, website, social media, etc.

After discussing about the needs of the owner and presenting a few brainstorms, we decided to go with this redesign.

Todo lists need to be fast! Some users just don't like clicking many buttons when they're in a rush. With Routinero, we decided to add instant dropdowns.

This was a huge thing!

The time and the user experience improved significantly.

The app is still on it's beta phase. You can try it out from your app stores.

Mockup by mockupbro.com