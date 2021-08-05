Neu

Routinero Dashboard Redesign

Neu
Neu
  • Save
Routinero Dashboard Redesign mockup app ios android routinero todo time management productivity todo list minimal app ux design ui design branding ui ux design
Download color palette

Routinero is a todo list app where you can list your repetitive tasks, set a time interval, and get a reminder at the right time.

My role was to take care of the branding. App redesign, logo, website, social media, etc.

After discussing about the needs of the owner and presenting a few brainstorms, we decided to go with this redesign.

Todo lists need to be fast! Some users just don't like clicking many buttons when they're in a rush. With Routinero, we decided to add instant dropdowns.

This was a huge thing!

The time and the user experience improved significantly.

The app is still on it's beta phase. You can try it out from your app stores.

Mockup by mockupbro.com

Neu
Neu

More by Neu

View profile
    • Like