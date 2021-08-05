Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gonçalo Medeiros

Reado - A social app for reading books.

Gonçalo Medeiros
Gonçalo Medeiros
  • Save
Reado - A social app for reading books. mobile app design ux ui
Download color palette

Hey everyone! How's your day going?

So, this is an app where you can read, share, listen and start conversations about certain books with your new friends, or the old ones if you want to add them here.
Give your feedback on the books you read and organize your bookshelf the way you want!

----------

Shot me an email if you need anything - info@goncalomedeiros.com
(Got it? *Shot* me an email ;))

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Gonçalo Medeiros
Gonçalo Medeiros
Like