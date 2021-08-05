Reado - A social app for reading books.

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey everyone! How's your day going?
So, this is an app where you can read, share, listen and start conversations about certain books with your new friends, or the old ones if you want to add them here.
Give your feedback on the books you read and organize your bookshelf the way you want!
----------
Shot me an email if you need anything - info@goncalomedeiros.com
(Got it? *Shot* me an email ;))