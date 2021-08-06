Team Spotlight - Dave

✨Highlighting some of our team members through illustrations.

Dave - Is he Marpipe’s Gilfoyle or something else entirely? Only time will tell. Our first engineer, David Miele, went from working on black money government contracts, to architecting the hottest design tech startup out.

Dave has a special sauce that's hard to find. Some say it tastes like one part ketchup and 2 parts kerosene.

Whatever it’s called, he's been the glue that keeps Marpipe whole for the past 3 years.