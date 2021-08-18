Okularium - mobile shot

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Good Morning Dribbles!🌞
We would like to catch your eye with the project we completed a while ago for Okularium.pl. Okularium is a Polish eye-care brand, an equivalent of SpecSavers in UK. They turned to us with a request to audit their online shopping experience, which became the centre of their operations during the pandemic. This project was the apple of our eye 👀
We started the project with extensive UX research. The goal was to get a bird's eye on customer needs and how they can be meet through a flawless UX/UI design.
We are very happy with the results of the project which you can read more about here:
e-ux.pro
Behance
Contact us& leave some love 💌