Okularium - mobile shot

We would like to catch your eye with the project we completed a while ago for Okularium.pl. Okularium is a Polish eye-care brand, an equivalent of SpecSavers in UK. They turned to us with a request to audit their online shopping experience, which became the centre of their operations during the pandemic. This project was the apple of our eye 👀

We started the project with extensive UX research. The goal was to get a bird's eye on customer needs and how they can be meet through a flawless UX/UI design.

We are very happy with the results of the project which you can read more about here:

