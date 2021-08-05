Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sprout Sessions Event Identity and Art Direction

Event identity and art direction created for Sprout Social's annual event, Sprout Sessions.

Concept: Social at the Center
Like the sun, social is the gravitational force that attracts departments of a business together. When social is at the center, it propels teams toward success and provides momentum for organizational collaboration. Managers of social harness the power.

The identity system was applied to a suite of materials including an event website, event slide deck template, social media templates and promotional assets.

