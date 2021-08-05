Md Jehadul Islam

Volunteer manage Onboarding screen

Check out one of my recent shot. This is based on Volunteer manage apps. This app has been designed to help a number of volunteer join the event. The apps helps volunteer to get involve local community service and find local community event happening nearby and get details of it with an option to volunteer for event

My Responsibilities
-user experience (UX)
- user interface (UI)

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
