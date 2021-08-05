Morshedur Rahman Rana

White space VS Negative space

Today I'm representing a concept of the difference between white space & negative space.I tried to make this concept as much as clear so that anyone can understand the main concept for behind the scene. Please use this as reference and don't get confused in the future. Hope you will like it. Please follow us to get more wonderful concept like this. press "L"

