Covid-19 Vaccination Flyer Templates

Covid-19 Vaccination Flyer Template for promoting a Covid-19 vaccination program. Create stunning leaflet on the fly and streamline your workflow with this easy to edit the template. Fully editable, image can be quickly added or replaced in smart objects. Easy to edit just find and replace the image in the smart object layer, then edit the text. PSD file is well organized, proper name group & its print ready.

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
