Carat Illustrations

As we developed our new branding and visual language (aptly named Carat) we needed a new illustration style. We wanted something that would help us stand out, utilise our new textures and colours, and ultimately let us have some fun. So we eventually landed on this isometric style.

I’m excited to see this system grow as we continue to experiment with it in different contexts. All #MadeWithSketch of course 👀

(You can view more on our website and blog)

Posted on Aug 5, 2021
