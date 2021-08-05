Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Reko Yunasril

Netflix Redesign Challenge

Reko Yunasril
Reko Yunasril
  • Save
Netflix Redesign Challenge movie graphic design ui detail illustration interface
Download color palette

Redesign Netflix challenge on uplabs.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Reko Yunasril
Reko Yunasril

More by Reko Yunasril

View profile
    • Like