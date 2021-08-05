Emmanuel Edokpa
Piqo Design

Co-working space finder App

Emmanuel Edokpa
Piqo Design
Emmanuel Edokpa for Piqo Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Co-working space finder App piqo design work productivity minimalism uiux design mobile app new noteworthy product design mobile popular meeting room office co-working space design app design uiux ui design ui creative
Co-working space finder App piqo design work productivity minimalism uiux design mobile app new noteworthy product design mobile popular meeting room office co-working space design app design uiux ui design ui creative
Co-working space finder App piqo design work productivity minimalism uiux design mobile app new noteworthy product design mobile popular meeting room office co-working space design app design uiux ui design ui creative
Download color palette
  1. Co-working space App 1.jpg
  2. Co-working space App 2.jpg
  3. Co-working space App 3.jpg

Hello Guys 👋

Here's a co-working space finder app exploration, that helps users locate and book the nearest affordable co-working spaces, offices, meeting rooms, available based on their location.

What do you think? let me know your thoughts 🔥
And don't forget to press "L" or push "love" if you like it 💕

👋 Let's chat! Info@piqo.design

Follow Piqo Design:
Our Marketplace | Gumroad | IG | BE | TW

Piqo Design
Piqo Design
👋 Available for new projects,Let's chat! info@piqo. design
Hire Us

More by Piqo Design

View profile
    • Like