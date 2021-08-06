Bolt — Stock Markets App Landing

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi Dribbblers!
I'm delighted to share with you my first shot as part of the Z1 team🥳.
🖤Bolt is an app for keeping up with Canadian public markets, and while we are still developing the product, we've designed this elegant and straightforward landing page to get early access.
Hope you like it!
