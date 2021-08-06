Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bolt — Stock Markets App Landing

Andrea Abreu for Z1
Hi Dribbblers!

I'm delighted to share with you my first shot as part of the Z1 team🥳.

🖤Bolt is an app for keeping up with Canadian public markets, and while we are still developing the product, we've designed this elegant and straightforward landing page to get early access.

Hope you like it!

