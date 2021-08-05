Photo Editing Website Concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys,
Excited to share a website header concept that I've done lately. My inspiration this time is the charming nature color palettes through my window.
Thanks for watching! I hope you guys like it and any thoughts are welcome!
Check out my Instagram | Behance to see more if you like my work.
------
Follow us on Twitter & Facebook & Instagram You're always welcome to visit our amazing Blog
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.