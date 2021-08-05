Masquerade party in nineteenth century

The illustrations were commissioned by the Friulian Institute for the History of the Liberation Movement of Udine, with the intention of telling the story of Elio Morpurgo, a cultured man and mayor of Udine from 1889 to 1894, of his capture, now eighty, by the forces of the fascist regime. The story of him is not so far from other stories of elderly people who, convinced that they were now old for forced labor, did not think of a possible escape route.

Follow the project: https://www.teresamedeossi.art/works/exibition