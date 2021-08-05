Guilherme Meira

Dashboard For ERP Bubble.io Template

Guilherme Meira
Guilherme Meira
  • Save
Dashboard For ERP Bubble.io Template app design web design mobile development web development mobileapp webapp software development ui
Download color palette

This is a dashboard from a Bubble.io template, built with the basic features of a ERP with cashflow, client management, products and services control.

Guilherme Meira
Guilherme Meira
Like