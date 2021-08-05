Although it looks like three characters, it is really just one character. I have created three animations with the same character. In each animation I have modified the parts of the character to create a baby, a girl and an old woman. The State Machine allows me to swap the animations, using Any State and a numerical input between 0 and 2, and mix them using the Duration option in the transitions. You can see it here. Using the Open option in Rive, you can see how the file is done. https://rive.app/community/712-1396-skills-demo/