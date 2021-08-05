👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Although it looks like three characters, it is really just one character. I have created three animations with the same character. In each animation I have modified the parts of the character to create a baby, a girl and an old woman. The State Machine allows me to swap the animations, using Any State and a numerical input between 0 and 2, and mix them using the Duration option in the transitions. You can see it here. Using the Open option in Rive, you can see how the file is done. https://rive.app/community/712-1396-skills-demo/