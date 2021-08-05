Tasker - A Task Management App

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hey guys!!!
We're bringing you a Task management app called Tasker created by our design team. This app can be used to keep track of all the activities and the amount paid for them. Users can use the in-built timer to track the time worked on a particular activity.