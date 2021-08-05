Zydelo Inc.

Tasker - A Task Management App

Tasker - A Task Management App uiux figma activity time management time app design app mobile tasker task management task ui
Hey guys!!!
We're bringing you a Task management app called Tasker created by our design team. This app can be used to keep track of all the activities and the amount paid for them. Users can use the in-built timer to track the time worked on a particular activity.

