Ekta

Credit Card Checkout

Ekta
Ekta
  • Save
Credit Card Checkout app design ui dailyui
Download color palette

I designed this for DailyUI challenge 002 and I decided to keep the app same as the last one i.e plantae - an app where users can buy and learn about taking care of plants.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Ekta
Ekta

More by Ekta

View profile
    • Like