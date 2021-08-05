Ayoub

Eltajine restaurant Website

Ayoub
Ayoub
  • Save
Eltajine restaurant Website ui animation logo graphic design design
Download color palette

Hey guys,
I am excited to share the website developed with Html5, Css3, Sass . I hope you like it.
Thanks for watching!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow me on dribbble account to get lots of awesome works
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with me? Shoot your business inquiry to nadiroayoub@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 5, 2021
Ayoub
Ayoub

More by Ayoub

View profile
    • Like