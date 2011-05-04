Si Jobling

Renault 5

My first car, the 1990 Renault 5.

Plenty of memories of "HULK" (an acronym of the letters in his registration plate).

Struggled to do anything creative with this image though, just a play around with some nineties-esque typography.

Rebound of
My First Car - REBOUND ME
By Vin Thomas
Posted on May 4, 2011
