Logo Letter SM

Letter SM Logo Ready to Creative Market
----------------------------
Need memorable for your company ? you came to the right place. This logo is very easy to edit. text 100% using a free license. What are you waiting for ? Order now.
----------------------------
INFORMATION
----------------------------
-100% Vector Logo
-Resizable
-Editable Text
----------------------------------------
INCLUDED IN THE ZIP FILE
----------------------------------------
-AI Version CS
-EPS version 10 vector files
-PNG Transparent
-Easy Editable
-Font txt (contains Font Name and Link website for download)
-if you are still having trouble changing the text in the design, contact me anytime for help. Don't hesitate and enjoy your day. email attachment (Read me).
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Note : Please Contact me if you want to buy Exclusive